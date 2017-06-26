Racing at White City

by

Hibbard, Nance, Knight Steal Show At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…June 17…Bailey Hibbard won the 25 lap Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. The 16 year old Hibbard also won his eight lap heat race and the four lap Scramble, but previous feature winner Kyler Barraza set the early Main Event pace. A lap 3 yellow flag flew for Bailey’s grandfather Calvin Hibbard. Bailey gained the lead from Barraza on the restart and the the rest of the way for the impressive victory. Bailey’s father David Hibbard took second late in the race and Barraza settled for third ahead of Patrick Dills and Merissa Henson.

Merced, California visitor Derek Nance won the 25 lap IMCA Modified Main Event. After winning the four lap Trophy Dash, two time track champion Albert Gill raced into the Main Event lead at the start and led the first 17 laps. When Gill came up on two slower cars battling for position on the back stretch, the crafty Stock Car veteran Nance moved by them all to take the lead. Nance led the rest of the way for the win with Gill right behind him in second. Jesse Bailey was a solid third ahead of Ryan Baker and Tim Cecil.

Dustin Knight thrilled the crowd with a last lap pass to win the 20 lap Late Model Main Event. Four lap Trophy Dash winner Nathan Augustine and Knight had a good early batt0le and exchanged the lead on lap eight as Knight had otherwise led through lap ten. Knight stalled in Turn 2 for a lap 11 caution flag, putting Augustine into the lead. Knight had gained second by lap 13 and brushed the front wall racing to the white flag in an effort to take the lead. Racing into the final turn, Knight pulled ahead down low in Turn 3 and emerged with the lead out of Turn 4. The crowd was on their feet as Knight won ahead of Augustine, Mike Linder, Bob Dees and Kristy Grout.

Mike Medel scored wins in both the four lap Trophy Dash and 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. A lap 11 yellow flag for a David Marble spin in the Main Event erased a straightaway lead for Jesse Merriman. Merriman led the restart, but Medel made a inside pass in Turn 4 to take the lead on lap 13. Rich McCoy had spun earlier, but he quickly moved back to second. McCoy pressured Medel hard for a few laps in a thrilling side by side battle, but Medel held him off for the impressive win. Merriman settled for third ahead of Dwayne Melvin and Willie McFall.

Gary Anderson broke free from his early season slump with a 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event win. The 2014 champion raced past early leader Kristopher Mix on the back stretch to gain the lead on lap six. A pair of mid race yellow flags did not stop Anderson from his much needed triumph. Mix survived a serious threat from Michael Johnson to finish second. Johnson spun in Turn 2 as Dillen Lausen, Bob Burkett and Johnson rounded out the Top 5

Mark Minter won his second straight 20 lap OTRO Hardtop Main Event. Minter and early leader Jamie Britton made contact in Turn 2 on lap 10, and Minter slowed to allow Britton to gather it back up. Minter recovered quicker on the back stretch to take the lead. Minter pulled away from there to win by a wide margin. Bruce Wilkerson made a late pass on Britton to finish second as Bill Trotter and Dean Cast completed the Top 5 at the checkered flag.

Racing resumes this week with a big event. Next Saturday/ night is Round #2 of IMCA Modified Wild West Speedway. IMCA Sport Modifieds and SODCA Dwarf Cars are also on the card. Friday night will be a night of racing on the Outlaw Kart track. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Kyler Barraza, Bailey Hibbard. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Kyler Barraza. Scramble (4 Laps)-Bailey Hibbard. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bailey Hibbard, David Hibbard, Kyler Barraza, Patrick Dills, Merissa Henson.

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Jesse Bailey, Albert Gill. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Albert Gill. Main Event (20 Laps)-Derek Nance, Albert Gill, Jesse Bailey, Ryan Baker, Tim Cecil.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Jayson Nelson, Rick McCoy. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Mike Medel. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mike Medel, Rich McCoy, Jesse Merriman, Dwayne Melvin, Willie McFall.

Late Models

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Dustin Knight, Nathan Augustine. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Nathan Augustine. Main Event (20 Laps)-Dustin Knight, Nathan Augustine, Mike Linder, Bob Dees, Kristy Grout.

Mini Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Gary Anderson, Kristopher Mix. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Andrew Hall. Main Event (20 Laps)-Gary Anderson, Kristopher Mix, Dillon Lausen, Bob Burkett, Michael Johnson.

OTRO Hardtops

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Jamie Britton, Mark Minter. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Jimmy Del Castille. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mark Minter, Bruce Wilkerson, Jamie Britton, Bill Trotter, Dean Cast.