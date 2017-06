by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

The 20th annual Rogue Valley Veteran’s Powwow was held at the V. A. SORCC baseball field on June 3-4. The Powwow is intended as a healing service for veterans, honoring them for their service and thanking them for the freedom they have fought to win for their country. The event is held under the auspices of the Southern Oregon Indian Center.