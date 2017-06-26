Senator Linthicum newsletter

by

State law proved to be no match for Senate Democrats’ desire to illegally pass a $22.8 million tax hike in the House, this week. Senate Bill 28 was passed in the House and will spike taxes at least $22.8 million in the two upcoming budget cycles. Republicans universally voted against the tax increase and made the claim that as a revenue raising bill SB 28 should have originated in the House.

Additionally, the bill raises taxes by passing with a simple majority and not a three-fifths or 60/40 margin.

Remember, in 1996, Oregonians approved Ballot Measure 95, now Article IV, Section 25, to mandate tax increases receive a three-fifths vote of all members in the Legislature. Article IV, Section 18 of the Oregon Constitution requires tax hike bills to start in the House of Representatives. But SB 28 is illegal on two accords, it passed without the legally required three-fifths vote, and it inappropriately originated in the Senate.

“Disregard for the Constitution prevails yet again, with the House passing an illegal tax hike,” said Senate Republican Leader Ted Ferrioli, of John Day. “This outrage will be countered with litigation. Democrats want to ignite fury within the hearts of Oregonians by trampling on the Constitution.”

I think Oregonians are being exploited by House and Senate Democrats who are violating Oregon’s Constitution in an effort to dramatically spike taxes. This tax hike is a demonstration of of their willingness to go “lawlessness.”

Businesses will see a dramatic hike in their taxes and for some businesses it will be a new tax. Senate Republicans decried the passage of SB 28 saying it thwarts the will of voters, pointing out too that it should have been introduced first in the House of Representatives.

Senate Bill 28 modifies how Oregon corporate income taxes are apportioned for intangible property and services. It changes the apportionment method from a cost-of-performance method to a market-based method.

The cost-of-performance method attributes all corporate income tax revenues to the state where the greatest proportion of the activity is performed. For example, if most of the effort for manufacturing and creating your product is done out of state then your product would be taxed based on the appropriate proportion of in-state verses out-of-state work.

The market-based method attributes corporate income tax revenue to the state where the customer is located. In other words, even if all your work, offices and effort are in another state, Oregon will tax your business based on total sales if any of those sales occur in Oregon.

And the Democrat raiding party is not finished raiding your purses or wallets. There is another House Bill 2060A which is direct tax increase on small businesses. It too, passed out by a simple majority.

HB 2060A It targets small businesses with fewer than ten employees for up 40% tax increases but preserving lower rates for larger S-corps, LLCs and LLPs. It is a $196 million-dollar tax increase on Oregon’s smallest businesses, those with fewer than 10 employees.

This essentially shows why the power of the majority is so important for protecting Oregonians wealth and personal resources. The stripping of the 2013 Grand Bargain between Democrats and Republicans can take place using a simple majority to change a few words. The wording change for tax rate structuring happens with an simple addition of “if all of the following conditions are met.” This new wording is an easy fix and narrows the scope to only those meeting all the requirements. Then, the get easily changed from “at least [one person who is not an owner, member or limited partner] 10 persons during each pay period who are not owners, members or limited partners.”

Now, not only are there more conditions but they jimmied the numbers to reduce the number of business that can actually qualify for the lower tax rates.

See… it’s easy to accomplish, just change the rules as you go along. Of course, this is easier if you have the power.

The Majority Party reminds of one night when I went looking for Boom Chicka Pop kernels in the couch cushions. I had to keep going till I got the last kernel. So, if you have a spare dime, expect the Dems to tax it, or take it outright.

Remember, if we don’t stand for rural Oregon values and common-sense – No one will.