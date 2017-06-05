by

Shady Cove City Council Meeting 060117

By Christy Pitto

For The Independent

The June 1 Shady Cove City Council Meeting began with a “Good news, bad news” announcement. The good news; Highway 62 from Brophy way to the Fire Station is going to get much needed repairs. The bad news; the work will start this month and will include the requisite “up to 20 minute delays”. More good news; the work has to be completed by June 30 so the inconvenience will be relatively brief.

The balance of the meeting was brief with New Business essentially wrapping up ongoing business. Three motions carried 5/0; the noise ordinance has now been amended with a 10:00 pm excess noise cutoff time. The Mayor has been authorized to sign the 2017-2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement (contracts for City Employees) and Shady Cove has joined the Jackson County Enterprise Zone program (see the Shady Cove Council Meeting article in the April 24 issue of the Independent for details on the program).

Council Comment centered on the possibility of the city getting an Emergency Siren. The topic was brought up by Councilor Linda Kristich and is something City Administrator Aaron Prunty has already been looking in to. Prunty will put together a report on options/prices etc. for presentation at a future meeting.