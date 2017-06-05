by

5/25

Taylor Allen Fiegi, 23, Hwy 62, SC. Failure to appear for DUII/drug.

5/26

Reatha Louise Kershner, 68, Kelso St, EP. Trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Abigail Pearl Thorne, 18, Nick Young Rd, EP. Trespassing 1. Released on own recognizance.

Melissa Renea Peck, 19, Prospect. Possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Lehman Louis Adams III, 23, Loper Ln, Trail. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Ryan William Chapman, 30, GH. Parole violation for robbery 3.

Timothy Andrew Reimer, 32, Ball Rd, EP. Custody violator, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana.

Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 23, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Parole violation for assault 3, contempt violation of a no-contact order, and giving false information to a peace officer.

Jesse Lee Jeska, 36, Hodge Rd, SC. Parole violation for felony weapon.

Cameron Michael Rhode, 29, Hwy 62, SC. Giving false information/vehicle, failure to appear for interference with a peace officer, and failure to appear and failure to pay for burglary 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Amy Elizabeth Omotoy, 41, Wedgewood Dr, EP. Parole violation for theft 1.

5/27

Oscar Cruz Orozco, 21, Falcon St, WC. Contempt violation of a no-contact order and menacing. Released due to overcrowding.

Joshua Wayne Rosecrans, 36, Falcon St, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Juan Carlos Rosales, 29, Cadis Dr, EP. Failure to appear for interference with a peace officer and resisting arrest. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Marissa Jolene Coy, 20, Ginny Ln, SC. Failure to appear: Assaulting an officer, attempting to assault and officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. Released due to overcrowding.

Juan Gomez, 47, Osprey Dr, EP. Contempt violation of a restraining order and violation of a stalking order. Released on bail.

Mallory Inez McNamer, 26, Antelope Rd, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Matthew Scott Lamer, 29, N. De Anjou Ave, EP. Custody violator: Strangulation, assault 4, and coercion.

5/28

Gabriel Perez, 26, Atlantic Ave, WC. Parole violation for rape 2, trespassing 2, and failure to appear: Failure to register as a sex offender x 2, manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone, and child neglect.

Jennifer Marie Smith, 33, Lakeview Dr, WC. Trespassing 2, disorderly conduct2, interference with a peace officer, and out of county warrants: Failure to appear/2nd degree x 2, harassment, and strangulation. Released due to overcrowding.

Cameron Michael Rhode, 29, Hwy 62, SC. Distribution of a controlled substance/heroin, distribution of a controlled substance/marijuana, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and felony possession of a weapon. Released due to overcrowding.

Zachary Michael Bump, 27, Falcon St, WC. Theft 1 x 2 and robbery 2.

5/29

Jose Alejandro Rodriguez, 22, Falcon St, WC. Assault 4, harassment, and strangulation.

Nancy Louise Olson, 62, Indian Creek Dr, SC. Failure to appear for disorderly conduct. Released due to overcrowding.

Joshua Jason Boring, 39, Kestrel Wy, WC. Theft 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

5/30

Marlena Virginia Hines, 31, Sawyer Rd, SC. Failure to appear: Driving while suspended, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, theft 3, and robbery 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Allen Lee Bicknell, 42, Cedar St, SC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and resisting arrest and failure to appear and failure to pay for escape 2.

Joseph Lloyd Cozo, 47, Avenue G, WC. Trespassing 2 and possession of a controlled substance/hydrocodone. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Samantha Paige Gairson, 22, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Custody violator/theft 1.

5/31

Kenneth Alan Parker II, 41, 7th Ave, GH. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, an ID theft. Released due to overcrowding.

Robert Carl Baker, 29, Hwy 227, Trail. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Rebecca Caron Carter, 38, Clear View Wy, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Tyler Sylvan Ulrey, 21, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Branden Wayne Bowden, 42, Agate Rd, EP. Assault 4 and harassment. Released on own recognizance.

Jennifer Marie Smith, 33, Lakeview Dr, WC. Trespassing.

Raymond Burton McIntyre, 44, Flounce Rock Rd, Prospect. Driving while suspended and felony possession of a weapon x 3.

Johnny Saeteurn, 26, Clear View Wy, EP. Failure to appear for theft 1 x 2.

6/1

Andre Leon Bilodeau, 34, Lampman Rd, GH. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and giving false information to a peace officer.

Joseph Lloyd Cozo, 47, Avenue G, WC. Disorderly conduct and trespassing 2.