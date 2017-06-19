SHERIFF Report

by

5/30

Samantha Paige Gairson, 22, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for theft 3.

6/9

Donald Raymond Wilson, 43, Chevney Wy, SC. Theft 1. Released on own recognizance.

Dustin MacKenzie St. Clair, 32, Elm Wy, EP. Failure to appear for theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Philip Christopher Dreyer, 62, Williams Ln, SC. Out of county warrants: Failure to appear for disorderly conduct 2 and failure to appear for trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

6/10

Melinda Noel Blyly, 26, Terr-Mont St, WC. Parole violation for custody/violating probation.

Joshua David White, 37, Brophy Wy, SC. Felony possession of a weapon and concealed possession of a weapon/gun. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Kevin Lyle Cory, 45, Rogue River Hwy, GH. Contempt for non-support, failure to appear and failure to pay for manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, felony possession of a weapon, and substance with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth, tampering with evidence, and driving while suspended x 3.

Joseph Duke Layan, 51, Falcon St, WC. Out of county warrant for failure to appear for criminal driving while suspended. Failure to appear: ID theft x 6, mail theft, possession of a controlled substance/meth, driving while suspended x 3, attempted theft 1, theft 2, and theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Sandra Eve Moore, 41, Falcon St, WC. Failure to appear: Mail theft, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, attempting to elude/vehicle, reckless driving, theft 3, and possession of a controlled substance/ heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Lois Jane Stevenson, 55, Craiglea Dr, EP. DUII/alcohol, resisting arrest, and reckless driving. Released due to overcrowding.

6/11

Marshall Scott Matthews, 45, N. Heights Dr, EP. Resisting arrest, interference with a peace officer, and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Darrell Michael Giovannetti, 56, Old Stage Rd, GH. DUII/alcohol. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Joshua Steven Belanger, 35, Hwy 62, SC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Michael Richard Gross III, 19, Eagle Point Dr EP. Criminal mischief, and failure to appear for assault 4, harassment, disorderly conduct, and interference with a peace officer. Released due to overcrowding.

6/12

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 31, S. Buchanan Ave, EP. Assault 4, strangulation, harassment, and disorderly conduct 2.

Kathy Susan Martin-Graham, 66, Lampman Rd, GH. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Richard Casmey Nelson, 67, Birdseye Creek Rd, GH. DUII/alcohol and criminal mischief. Released on own recognizance.

Sean Allen Widmann, 27, E. Dutton Rd, EP. Assault 4, harassment, and failure to appear for trespassing 1, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Daniel Guy Mallory, 37, Meadowfield Cr, EP. Failure to appear: Burglary 2 x 3, theft 2 x 2, and criminal mischief 2 x 2.

Jordan Dale Agnew, 19, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and theft 2.

6/13

Christian Douglas Cochran, 21, S. Buchanan Ave, EP. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Brenda Lee Lightbown, 47, Kee Ln, SC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Randy Vohn Wolgamot, 48, White Tail Dr, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Matthew John Palmisano, 30, Old Stage Rd, GH. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Ronald Ray Doty, 43, Gladstone Ave, WC. Failure to appear for burglary 1 and failure to appear for strangulation.

Taylor Nicole Shull, 21, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Failure to appear: Theft 3, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle , and hindering. Released due to overcrowding.

Diego Geovanny Lopez, 32, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, attempting to elude/vehicle, failure to appear and failure to pay for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x 2, and failure to appear: DUII/drug, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony weapon x 2, unlawful possession of a weapon/gun x 2, manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, manufacture of a controlled substance/heroin, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, distribution of a controlled substance/heroin, attempting to elude/vehicle, and attempting to elude/foot.

Anthony Charles Dukart, 23, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2 and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

6/14

Paul Estle Dean, 43, E. Archwood Dr, EP. Parole violation for contraband and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

6/15/17 Joshua Steven Belanger, 36, Hwy 62, SC. Parole violation for assaulting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance/meth.