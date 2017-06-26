SHERIFF Report

by

SHERIFF

6/13

Mark Phillip Orlow, 27, Eagle View Dr, EP. Assault 4, disorderly conduct 2, and harassment. Community Justice Work Center.

6/15

Joshua Steven Belanger, 36, Hwy 62, SC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, and failure to appear for disorderly conduct. Community Justice Work Center.

Curran Dennis Beardslee,, N. DeAnjou Ave, EP. Harassment. Released on own recognizance.

Laura Lee Treiber, 26, Candis Dr, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin and endangering a minor. Released on own recognizance.

Manuel Gonzalez Castro, 35, Francine Ct, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, felony possession of a weapon x 2, and parole violation for assault 4.

6/16

Shanon Ray Gossman, 38, Worthington Rd, EP. Coercion x 4, possession of a controlled substance/meth, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and out of county warrant for parole violation/driving while suspended.

Clinton Edwin Griffith, 23, Isabella Wy, WC. DUII/alcohol, endangerment, and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Javier Zamarripa, 25, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Parole violation for possession of a schedule 2 drug.

Sam Edward Smith Jr, 44, Gladstone Ave, WC. Parole violation for burglary 2, trespassing, burglary 2, and criminal mischief.

Anthony James Winsbury, 30, Hwy 62, Trail. Parole violation for driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, manufacture of a controlled substance/heroin, distribution of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/meth, theft 1, felony possession of a restricted weapon, and failure to appear: Burglary 1, theft 1, possession of a controlled substance/meth, driving while suspended, and felony possession of a weapon.

6/17

John Wayne Buckley Jr, 35, Antelope Rd, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order x 3, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief.

Hannah Michelle Hanson, 19, Loper Ln, Trail. Failure to appear for theft 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Dwight Antony McLaughlin, 26, Hwy 227, Trail. Failure to appear for theft 1 and theft 3 x 2.

6/18

Briona Marie Lynn Huelter, 20, PO Box, EP. Disorderly conduct and interference with a peace officer.

6/19

Mike E Bechler, 40, Brandi Wy, EP. Assault 4 x 2, harassment x 2 endangerment x 2, contempt violation of a no-contact order x 2, and failure to appear: Assault 4, interference with report, and harassment x 2.

Raymond Robert Short, 39, Jane Ann Ln, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Lindsay Noelle Biegler, 21, Teakwood Dr, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Aaron Michael Butler, 32, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Burglary 1, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, trespassing 1, criminal mischief, and trespassing 2. Released on own recognizance.

Dennis Angelo Keehn, 47, Avenue G, WC. Harassment and criminal mischief.

6/20

Richard Arthur Robbins, 39, Bigham-Brown Rd, EP. Failure to appear: Contempt for non-support, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, attempting to elude/vehicle, and attempting to elude/foot.

Richard Wayne Savage, 48, Antelope Rd, WC. Theft 3 and harassment. Released on own recognizance.

6/21

Patricia Anne Mandoriao, 32, Ulrich Rd, Prospect. Assault 4 and harassment.