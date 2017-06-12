Sheriff report felony arrest warrant

by

A felony warrant has been issued for a man who fled from deputies during the investigation of a party attended by minors. Sky Dominick Real, 21, is wanted for eluding police in a vehicle and on foot. He is associated with addresses in Eagle Point and Medford.

Just after midnight on June 3, citizens reported a large gathering of teenagers with a bonfire on the south side of Emigrant Lake. About 20 teens and young adults were contacted by deputies. Real, who was believed to be intoxicated, got into a vehicle and fled the scene, nearly striking a deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper. The vehicle was found crashed near the 6 mile marker of Highway 66. Real fled on foot and was not located. A Medford PD K9 unit and Ashland PD officers assisted with the search.

An intoxicated 16-year-old boy was taken into custody by deputies after he refused to identify himself for the purpose of receiving a citation for minor in possession of alcohol. He repeatedly kicked the inside of a patrol car, causing damage, and was lodged in the juvenile detention center.

On May 14, deputies arrested Real at the scene of a DUII rollover crash on Old Stage Rd. It involved several teens and young adults who had attended a post-prom party nearby; two people were treated for injuries. Real was not operating the vehicle in question, but was found to be in violation of a jail release agreement by having contact with a victim he was arrested for assaulting in April. In that case, Real was also arrested on several charges, including DUII.

Deputies spent Saturday night checking popular party locations around the county and dispersing crowds before they grew. They are working with OLCC agents to identify people who supply minors with alcohol and drugs. Parents are asked to be vigilant about alcohol and drug use as teens celebrate graduation and the end of the school year.

Anyone with information about the location of Sky Real is asked to call dispatch at (541) 776-7206. Refer to case 17-11178.