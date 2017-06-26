by

Speaker’s $196 million small biz tax heist

mugs mom-and-pop shops

SALEM, Ore.-Yesterday, House Democrats rammed through House Bill 2060 A in the House Revenue Committee. The Speaker’s proposal undermines the small business tax cut included in the “Grand Bargain.” The 2013 Grand Bargain was a bipartisan agreement that included small business tax cuts and included reforms to the state’s broken public pension system.

Senate Republican Leader Ted Ferrioli, of John Day, called the Speaker’s heist “gangster government,” and said the violation of the bipartisan Grand Bargain fires off a terrible message to fellow legislators, constituents and to Oregon’s smallest “mom-and-pop” job providers:

“We will not tolerate the Speaker’s lawless small business $196 million tax heist. The Senate will not permit the Speaker of the House to hold hostages, derail our bipartisan progress and jeopardize the credibility of the Legislature. The Measure 97 hidden sales tax was massively defeated and we will not pay the gross receipts tax ransom the Speaker is demanding.”

The Speaker’s repeal of the Grand Bargain targets small businesses with less than ten employees for up to 40 percent of tax increases but preserves lower rates for S-corps, LLCs and LLPs. The House Democrats’ lawless tax hike was passed to rake in at least $196 million dollars. The rogue move is interesting, Republicans noted, because 13 of the House Democrats voted for the Grand Bargain.