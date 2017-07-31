Proposed Prospect pumice mine

by

Shawn Jones #80 returns to try for his fifth WSDCA Pro Dwarf Car win.

Two time SODCA Dwarf Car champion Josh King #109 seeks to dethrone Shawn Jones as Pro Division race champion.

Dwarf Car Nationals Returns To Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…Southern Oregon Speedway is hosting the biggest Dwarf Car event in Oregon on August 4th and 5th. The locally based SODCA Dwarf Car club is a member of the bigger Western States Dwarf Car Association, and they’ve hosted one of the big Dwarf Car Nationals events for well over a decade now.

The Nationals concept was the brain child of former Northern California Dwarf Car Association president and champion Frank Munroe. As the Dwarf Cars grew very quickly on the west coast in the mid 1990’s, Munroe wanted to bring the various groups together under one set of rules for a big blowout event. The selected track was in Marysville, California. When they drew over 100 cars, Munroe knew the concept was a winner.

Though Marysville is still the cornerstone date of the WSDCA Nationals schedule, Munroe offered various groups an opportunity to host a Nationals event. Naturally, SODCA jumped at the chance to host the big event, and Southern Oregon Speedway has been on the schedule for several seasons. These gatherings are more than just races. They are almost like Dwarf Car family reunions.

After each night, they have an awards banquet in the pits where they hand out the trophies and enjoy good food and conversation. The first night’s races help set the lineups for Saturday’s show, which offers a bigger purse than normal in the Pro division. This will be the ninth year that this event in Southern Oregon will have a Pro, Veteran and Sportsman division. The Sportsman class is for the new drivers with less than three years experience, while the Veteran’s class is for racers over 45. Some of those competitors instead choose to run with the highly competitive Pro group.

The field of cars between the three groups is expected to reach past 50. The NCDCA group out of Northern California has big car counts at their regular shows, and many of those racers are the first in line for the Nationals. The San Francisco Bay Area based SBDCA group also fields several cars. Groups from Nevada, Southern California and Northern Oregon will also be represented. You end up with the best Dwarf Car racers on the west coast.

Friday’s preliminary Main Event will transfer the Top 10 finishers into Saturday’s Fast Dash. That 10 lap race will set the first five rows for the Main Events in all three categories. In the case of the Pro division, car count will likely be big enough for a B Main to be needed. Those Fast Dash racers avoid that race and the potential of missing the Main Event altogether.

Night 2 in the Pro class has been dominated by Shawn Jones in recent years. Jones has won the last three Main Events and four of the last five. He’s part of both the NCDCA and SBDCA groups and is a threat to win with either group on any given week. Another NCDCA star, Ryan “Ice Chip” Winter, interrupted the Jones win streak in 2013. There are SODCA stars who will be in the hunt, including two time champion Josh King. King earned his second runnerup finish in the last three years last season. This happened after he rolled his car in hot laps and borrowed Winter’s car for that second place finish. You can count reigning champion Brock Peters, Camden Robustelli and Chad Cardoza as three other SODCA stars hoping to defend the local honor.

Long time Medford area racer “Fast” Freddie Hay is back this year after a violent flip in Chico last year left him with a broken neck. Now at nearly 80 years old, Hay was a Top 15 point competitor at the old Medford Speedway that was in White City in 1963. Hay has three runnerup finishes in Veteran’s competition and may have the best shot at bringing that win back to Medford this year. The highly competitive Sportsman class has never had a repeat winner, but locals such as B. Peters, Robustelli, Kaycee Sheeler and R.J. McGahuey have won. Joe Sanders may be the best local competitor in that class this season.

The nice thing about the Dwarf Cars is that they are fast and offer close and competitive racing for the fans to enjoy. As an added bonus, the Friday show will include the track’s JOAT Labs Hornets division. Saturday night will include the exciting Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars, Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites and OTRO Hardtops as part of the program. It will be two nights of great racing with a full lineup of race cars.

The gates open on both nights at 5 PM with the first race at 7:00 PM. General Admission on Friday is $12.00 with Seniors, Military and Juniors (6-12) $6.00. Children 5 and under are free. General Admission on Saturday is $15.00 with Seniors, Military and Juniors (6-12) $10.00. Children 5 and under are free For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Past Dwarf Car nationals Winners

Pro Division

2009 Brian Quilty

2010 Monte Morris

2011 Ronnie Williams

2012 Shawn Jones

2013 Ryan Winter

2014 Shawn Jones

2015 Shawn Jones

2016 Shawn Jones

Veteran Division

2009 Kelly Gutches

2010 Kelly Gutches

2011 Kelly Gutches

2012 Gilbert Toste

2013 Kevin Bender

2014 Kelly Gutches

2015 Angel Figueroa

2016 Tim Fitzpatrick

Sportsman Division

2009 R.J. McGahuey

2010 Henry Corbin II

2011 Cecilia Dille

2012 Brock Peters

2013 Kaycee Sheeler

2014 Camden Robustelli

2015 Joey Dale

2016 Ben Wiesz

