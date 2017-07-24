Around the house

by

Tell the truth—How Do I Look?

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

A search for a new bathing suit prompted my Facebook poll: “Women friends, what are your two-three least favorite clothing purchases? Make your response funny and you might be quoted in my column.” Mary hit it right on: “Hands down—bras, bathing suits and jeans.” We’ll let women figure out their issues with the first item and move along. To begin with, women’s clothing sizes are not standardized.

Purchasing pants proves difficult for some. Tall Sharon goes for men’s trousers, while shorter Virginia said, “When bell bottoms were in style, my bottoms had no bell!” [After hemming]

When it comes to jeans, guys have it made. Many, especially as they age, find a brand and a size and stick with it. They tend to go for comfort, while women opt for fashion. We have tons of options. High-rise, low rise or midrise indicates how much muffin top you want to display. We can get boot cut, straight cut, slim cut, skinny. Colors? Brights are in, but for blue you have dark blue, regular denim, faded. Then throw in factory-made wear-and-tear holes.

Shoe shopping annoyed some, but that’s rarely my problem. I have sandals in five colors plus black, brown and white, thanks to sales and resale boutiques.

Sue almost lost her mind searching for a dress to wear to a wedding. I remember the same scenario when Sean and Jen got married.

A high school guy friend even put in his two-cent’s worth: “Well, I’m not a woman, but I can’t resist a comment. The purchase I least want my woman to buy is another purse. How come they cost at least $800? My good leather billfold probably cost about $12 and it has lasted for over 20 years.” I suggest he needs a thriftier woman!

Before embarking on my swimsuit search, I should have taken a tranquillizer. First, it’s July, so I found overcoats and Santa sweaters on the shelves. I passed by what I liked of the leftover pickings, opting for what wouldn’t scare people. Bathing suits are designed for a manufacturer’s concept of ideal. Forget real women whose bodies aren’t perfectly proportioned.

Pat nailed it: “Styles today seem to be for toothpicks rather than hourglasses. I should have been born in Marilyn Monroe’s era.” As to my new swimsuit? It’s cute, and really, folks will focus on my charm and winning personality, not my no-longer-so-young body. If not, I can always tread water in the deep end.