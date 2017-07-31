Around the house

Happy Birthday to You

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

As I say often these days, it’s been a long time since I… Fill in the blank. This time the statement concerned a child’s birthday party. I decided to throw a big bash for Renee’s eleventh, and explored several kid-oriented venues. Since I didn’t want to mortgage the house, I took a friend’s suggestion and rented the Medford Railroad Park for a private party. Their package includes a large number of guests, unlimited train rides and shaded picnic tables. The low-key atmosphere allowed the kids to be kids without being insanely crazy. The use of their refrigerator and freezer kept us from having melted ice cream and droopy cake.

