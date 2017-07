by

It’s All about ME!

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

Did you miss it—the most important national day of the year? June 21 was National Selfie Day. I only discovered the important event when I read the comics, Blondie, Dagwood and their dog Daisy posing. For me, June 21 was the first day of summer. I focused on outings, picnics, and heat.