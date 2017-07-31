FD#3 has smoke alarms to install

by

FD3 is wanting to educate smoke alarm safety this time of year. We are in the middle of fire season, but that also means that we need to have a heightened awareness of structure fire safety as well. FD3 just received $1400 in smoke alarms from the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal Office that need to be installed within the next 30 days. We are hoping to spread the word! If you live within FD3 boundaries (White City, Central Point, Eagle Point, Dodge Bridge, Gold Hill, Agate Lake, and Sams Valley) , we will come to your home and install these life saving devices free of cost.

If you would like to know more, please let me know!

Ashley Blakely

Public Information Officer and Fire & Life Safety Specialist

Jackson County Fire District 3

(541) 831-2778