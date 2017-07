by

Fire District #3

The fourth of July was a busy day for Fire District 3 firefighters. In all, crews responded to 37 calls, 13 of those were grass fires, and three were structure related. All grass fires were smaller than .5 acre.

Please be mindful that fireworks will remain on sale until July 6th, but weather conditions are still looking hot, and the fire danger level in now “HIGH”.