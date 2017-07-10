Kristen Schoettle

by

Kristin Schoettle, 33, passed away June 30, 2017 at her home in Grants Pass, Oregon. She was born October 15, 1983 in Medford, Oregon. She graduated from Eagle Point High School in 2002. She went on to work for Green’s Sewing and Vac in Medford, Oregon. Later, becoming a medical assistant for Eagle Point Pediatrics, where she remained until her ailing health made it no longer possible.

She was known by many for her kindness, generosity and ability to make others laugh. Her interests included, cooking, hunting, canning and gardening, but nothing came before family. Kristin enjoyed any opportunity to celebrate her family and friends with amazing food, while making lasting memories.

Kristin is survived by her Fiancé, Maxx Imel. Her parents, Keith and Renee Schoettle. Grandparents, Bill and Phyllis Pugh. Siblings, Brian and Dawn Schoettle, Greg and Candise Jackson. Nephew and Nieces, Aaron Schoettle, Grayson Foo, Sydney Malotte, Cassidy and Kloë Jackson. She is survived by many other extended family members who she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by Grandparents, Dale and Ada Schoettle, Aunt Shellie Chaney, Cousin Emilie Stark-Dooms, and very special person, Aaron Meeker.

Kristin’s family wishes to extend their heart felt appreciation to Dr. Michael Stone and Dr. Monte Stewart, Ashland, Oregon.

Her Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 15, 2017 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – 110 W. Linn Rd, Eagle Point, Oregon. The Celebration will begin at 11:00 am.