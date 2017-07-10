by

To the Editor:

I subscribe to the Independent and read your editorial every week. I usually am in agreement with you. But with respect I feel you went over the line in the last paragraph of the July 4 edition of the paper.

I was surprised or shocked to read that you feel such little confidence in the people who are sworn to protect us. And that you sometimes feel they are enemy combatants in a siege against America.

I feel the opposite. I trust the men and women who protect us. And I know many who feel the same way I do. I think the media, especially TV newscasters, keep the pot stirred against law enforcement.

When the chips are down, I imagine you’ll call 9-1-1 like the rest of us.

Margaret Bradburn

Eagle Point