To the Editor:

Fire Angels

A middle aged man speaking broken English had a problem. His 1987 truck tire was flat and he didn’t have the tools to replace it with the spare. It seems that the Ford Company changed the engineering around 2004, so only the jack prior to that time would hold the truck.

A volunteer at the Eagle point Library tried to call road service; however, only vehicles registered under her policy could be serviced without charge. A patron, who had an older truck, also did not carry tools, due to his belonging to a road service. However, this wonderful man came back ten minutes later to suggest that the fire department, just around the corner, could be of assistance.

The fire Angels came and when the tools they brought didn’t work, they called for reinforcements. After more than three hours of heat exhaustion for the owner, the Fire Angels performed the miracle and the grateful man was able to go to work!

I now will think of the Eagle Point Fire Department as Angels with wheels, not wings.

Jo Morrow

White City