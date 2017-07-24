by

On Saturday July 15th local ranches Lee Bradshaw, Dalton Straus, Eugene Stanley and I met with Secretary Zinke and Congressman Greg Walden. Lee gave them a tour of the deadwood allotment which is inside the expanded Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. It was a great opportunity for our voices to be heard and to showcase what the land looks like with good management. Secretary Zinke made many comments about traditional use and the importance of it. We also got to discuss our concerns about the boundaries, private property rights and grazing rights. Oregon Cattleman’s president John O’Keefe and Oregon Farm Bureau president Barry Bushue also discussed with secretary Zinke some of their concerns.

Jeremy Kennedy,

Jackson County Stockmen’s Association