OBITUARIES

William Edward Young, 88, went to be with the Lord June 12, 2017. William grew up in Eagle Point, Oregon, attending Eagle Point High School and graduating from Oregon State. His father, Walter, was the banker for Eagle Point. William married Virginia Tizekker in 1952. A Remembrance Service will be held 11 a.m. July 22, 2017 at the Embassy Suites Portland Airport in Portland, Oregon.

Richard “Dick” Schauble, 79, passed away June 25, 2017 at his home in Shady Cove, Oregon. A memorial service was held July 1, 2017 at Aunt Caroline’s Park in Shady Cove.