Obituaries

Kathleen Louise (Kirby) McKenzie, 80, passed away at her home in Henderson, Nevada, on May 24, 2017, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 18, 1936 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She married the love of her life, Larry McKenzie, in 1959 in Sioux Falls where they began their married life. They moved to Atherton, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Eagle Point, Oregon; and back to Henderson, Nevada throughout their years together. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Kathleen also claimed to have worked as a “Hooters Girl”, but that claim has never been substantiated. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry, her parents, Dan and Josephine Kirby, her brother Joe Kirby and her grandson Zachary McKenzie. She is survived by her cousin Josephine Brown Pedersen of Omaha, Nebraska, her children Jeanne (Dave) Freel of Eagle Point, Oregon; Julie and John McKenzie both of Henderson, Nevada, Mary Carbonar of Las Vegas Nevada, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Graveside Services were held on Tuesday May 30, 2017 at Palm Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave in Las Vegas, Nevada where she is buried alongside her husband. In her memory donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen to further their fight against cancer.