OBITUARIES
Sue (Cummings) Kilbourne, 65, of Shady Cove, Oregon passed away June 30, 2017 after a brief battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life was held July 29, 2017 at Hanley Farms.
Serving Eagle Point, White City, Shady Cove, Prospect, Trail & Butte Falls
TRAFFIC AND ACCESS INFORMATION RELATED TO CXFEST JACKSON COUNTY, OR, July 24, 2017 The Country … [Read More...]
