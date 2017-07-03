by

POLICE

6/19

Dennis Wilson, SC. Cited for speed violation, 38/25.

Rose Porter, EP. Cited for speed violation, 37/25.

Mike Eugene Bechler, 40, EP. Arrested for assault 4 x 2, harassment x 2, reckless endangering x 2, and on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/contempt. Lodged JCJ.

6/22

Keith Schaafsma, 41, SC. Arrested and cited for driving while suspended and cited for failure to install interlock device and failure to carry proof of insurance.

6/23

Dale Edward Clark, 48, transient. Arrested on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/amphetamine. Lodged JCJ.

6/24

Brittany Lyon Jones, 21, EP. Arrested on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant, failure to appear for ID theft. Lodged JCJ.

Ricky Alvin Spangle, 52, EP. Arrested for assault 4, disorderly conduct 2, harassment, menacing, and reckless endangering. Lodged JCJ.

6/25

Brenna Ferguson, EP. Cited for expired registration.