POLICE

6/26

Mindy Alizabeth Harrison, 24, EP. Arrested on a Medford Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear/theft 3. Cited and released

6/27

Nicolas Jason Roberts, 32, EP. Arrested for domestic harassment. Lodged JCJ.

6/28

Allen Larell Stansell, 29, EP. Arrested on two Jackson County Circuit Court warrants: Failure to appear for escape and interference with a police investigation, and failure to appear for theft 2. Lodged JCJ.

6/29

Tyrus Shane Jones, 50, transient. Arrested on parole violation for contempt of non-support. Lodged JCJ.

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 31, EP. Arrested for violation of a no-contact order and interfering with a peace officer. Lodged JCJ.

Raymond Richard Preston, 50, EP. Arrested for burglary 1, trespassing 1, and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

7/2

Stephen Vairetta, SC. Cited for no valid operator’s license and warned for failure to drive in lane.