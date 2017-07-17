POLICE

July 17, 2017 by

POLICE

 

6/26

Mindy Alizabeth Harrison, 24, EP.   Arrested on a Medford Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear/theft 3.  Cited and released

6/27

Nicolas Jason Roberts, 32, EP.  Arrested for domestic harassment.  Lodged JCJ.

6/28

Allen Larell Stansell, 29, EP.  Arrested on two Jackson County Circuit Court warrants:  Failure to appear for escape and interference with a police investigation, and failure to appear for theft 2.  Lodged JCJ.

6/29

Tyrus Shane Jones, 50, transient.  Arrested on parole violation for contempt of non-support.  Lodged JCJ.

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 31, EP.  Arrested for violation of a no-contact order and interfering with a peace officer.  Lodged JCJ.

Raymond Richard Preston, 50, EP.  Arrested for burglary 1, trespassing 1, and harassment.  Lodged JCJ.

7/2

Stephen Vairetta, SC.  Cited for no valid operator’s license and warned for failure to drive in lane.

Filed Under: News