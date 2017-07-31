by

POLICE

7/10

Amber June Williams, 29, WC. Arrested on Medford Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear/theft 3. Lodged JCJ.

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 31, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged JCJ.

Michael Raymond Sauter, 46, GH. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants, failure to appear/contempt and failure to appear for parole violation/DUII, and on Medford Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear/driving while suspended. Lodged JCJ.

7/11

Carrie Oliver, EP. Cited for no valid operator’s license.

7/12

Tyler James Wagner, 32, transient. Arrested on Royal Ave on Multnomah County Circuit Court warrant, failure to appear for trespassing 1. Lodged JCJ.

Joan Quinn, 80, EP. Arrested and cited for criminal mischief.

Danielle Dominick, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to carry proof of insurance.

7/13

Landon Langdon, EP. Cited for speed violation, 39/25.

7/14

Cheyenne Edward Libby, 21, transient. Arrested on Hannon Rd for theft 1, on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants: Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3, attempting to elude, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and on a Medford Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear/theft 2. Lodged JCJ.

Anthony Dean Person, 35, EP. Cited for failure to obey a traffic control device and driving while suspended and arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants: Failure to appear/DUII and parole violation for assault 4. Lodged JCJ.

Levi Wear, 30, EP. Arrested and cited for unlawful possession of meth.

7/15

Samuel Fortner, EP. Cited for driving while suspended, no motorcycle endorsement, and speed violation, 50/35.

7/16

Shane Allen Hutchinson, 31, GH. Arrested for harassment, menacing and on parole violation/criminal mistreatment 3. Lodged JCJ.

Megan Elizabeth Sills, 23, transient. Arrested on Crystal Drive on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants: Failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/heroin and failure to appear, burglary 1, ID theft and fraud. Lodged JCJ.

Jason Isbell, 53, WC. Cited for driving uninsured and failure to drive in lane, and arrested and cited for driving while suspended and DUII/controlled substance.

Jordan Wibbens, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.

7/17

Jacob Cloud, Prospect. Cited for expired registration.

Jason Isbell, 53, WC. Arrested and cited for reckless driving.

Justin Lund, EP. Cited for careless driving – no accident.

7/18

Chad Michael Heppner, 41, EP. Arrested for theft of services, criminal mischief 1, and criminal mischief 2. Charges added at JCJ where defendant was already lodged.

James Michael Saragoza, 31, EP. Arrested on post-prison violation/ID theft and parole violation/burglary. Lodged JCJ.

7/19

Parrish Tate Baumer, 26, Medford. Arrested (S. Shasta) on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant, possession of a controlled substance/meth. Lodged JCJ.

Michael Richard Gross, 21, transient. Arrested (S. Royal-Loto) on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/assault 4, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Lodged JCJ.

Timothy Andrew Reimer, 32, EP. Arrested on Butte Falls Municipal Court warrant for driving uninsured and switching plates. Lodged JCJ.

Christopher Heading, EP. Cited for failure to obtain registration.

7/20

Arik Lee Caldwell Boucher, 35, Medford. Arrested (Alta Vista) on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants: Burglary 2, trespassing 2, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct 2, failure to appear for trespassing 2, criminal mischief 2, and detainer for burglary 2. Lodged JCJ.

Justin Lund, EP. Cited for careless driving-no accident.

Tyler Craig, EP. Cited for careless driving-no accident.

7/21

Kayla Davis, Prospect. Cited for no valid operator’s license.

7/23

Crystal Lynn Johnson, 35, Medford. Arrested (Hannon Rd) for theft 1, theft 3 x 2, trespassing 1 and on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Lodged JCJ.

Michael Fowler, EP. Cited for failure to carry proof of insurance and operation without required lighting equipment.

Samuel Fortner, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.

Anne Jo Collom, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and warned for unsignaled or unlawful turn.