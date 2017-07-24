Police rep

by

POLICE

7/3

Jeremiah Glen Meeds, 19, WC. Arrested on a Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/DUII. Lodged JCJ.

Marilee Walker, EP. Cited for speed violation, 37/25.

7/4

Alexa Loye, GH. Cited for driving while suspended.

Timothy Gilman, EP. Cited for no valid operator’s license and warned for careless driving/no accident.

Matthew Holte, EP. Cited for use of or permitting use of illegal fireworks.

7/5

Mathew Kimes, 57, EP. Arrested and cited for criminal mischief 3 and cited for use of or permitting use of illegal fireworks.

7/7

Shawn Robert Conte, 21, SC. Arrested and cited for criminal mischief 3.

Justin Wnuck, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.

Zachary Coover, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for improper display of sticker/plates.

7/8

Jonathan Schulz, EP. Cited for speed violation, 68/55.

Candace McKenzie, Prospect. Cited for driving while using a cell phone and failure to obey traffic control device and warned for failure to carry proof of insurance.