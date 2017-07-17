Racing Friday July 7

by

Trevor Grimes won the 20 lap Box Stock Main Event Friday night at the Southern Oregon Speedway Outlaw Kart track. The two time reigning champion won the race ahead of Keaton Augustine and Vinny DeBenedetti. The race had a red flag when Yreka champion Taylor Fuller flipped his kart in Turn 4. Fuller was okay, but out of the event. Grimes also won the 250 Kart feature.

Jacob James won his second straight Beginners Box Stock Main Event ahead of reigning champion Kiley Grimes and Isiah Sanders. Wyatt Pinckney grabbed the victory in the 500 Open Kart Main Event. The next Outlaw Kart program is scheduled for July 21. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com