Racing July 8

Bailey Hibbard won the 25 lap Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. It was the second win of the season for B. Hibbard, and it nearly got away at the end. After winning the four-lap Scramble to earn the pole for the feature, B. Hibbard sped into the lead and built nearly a straightaway advantage in the Main Event. During the final five laps, the leaders caught the fourth place battle between Merissa Henson and Camden Robustelli. Kyler Barraza took the white flag right behind B. Hibbard. As they entered Turns 3 and 4, Barraza spun trying to take the lead. B. Hibbard brought it home to a satisfying victory ahead for Trophy Dash winner David Hibbard, Henson, Robustelli and Barraza.