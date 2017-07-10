by

Shady Cove City Council Meeting 070617

By Christy Pitto

For the Independent

The July 6 Shady Cove City Council Meeting began with a report from Deputy McGrath. On the downside burglaries are up, on the upside so are calls on suspicious activities. If you see such, call the non-emergency dispatch number 541 776-7206. Also up are water rescues. With the river running higher, faster and stronger than usual for this time of year, extra caution must be taken by folks as they recreate. It’s called the “Rogue” for a reason.