Shady Cove city council meeting July 20

by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

Employees and volunteers of the Upper Rogue Community Center gave an impassioned plea for help to the City Council of Shady Cove during the July 20 meeting. According to presenter Dawn Edwards, the Center has limped along since its inception. Now, it is in the implode mode, needing $4,500 per month to meet obligations. Edwards said the board of directors has explored all options and felt the best thing to do was to shut down operations. However, Edwards appealed to the council to find an alternative plan, if one could exist.

Edwards also reported that the thrift store will cease operations on September 30 to give it a chance to liquidate stores and hopefully pay some of their existing obligations with whatever they can sell.

To make matters worse, the Center has in the past had to borrow money from the only source they probably could, the Upper Rogue Youth Activities organization. The Center has borrowed without any means of repaying those funds.

Staff at the Center have explored avenues of raising funds, among those, the grants that so many organizations live by these days. But, Edwards said grants are available for certain activities and new projects, but grants for day-to-day operations are not one of the items for which organizations receive grants. Grants are normally endowed for projects which add costs to an organization, which exacerbates the problem further. Another bar to seeking grants, according to Edwards, is that most require at least a 30 percent match and the Center simply does not have the money.

The Center serves many people in the community, not just the city of Shady Cove. Folks come from all around to meet and take part in activities. However, lately, usage is reportedly down, as well as the number of volunteers and funds. Many of the folks who utilized the services of the Center are elderly and, according councilor Steve Mitchell, they simply cannot afford to chip in even a little to the coffers when they receive meals.

The Upper Rogue Youth Activities organization utilizes the Center as a base for their activities and many area youth participate in activities there, especially during the school year. Closure would mean they would have to find other quarters to continue.

Edwards suggested that the City of Shady Cove take over operations of the Center as one of the alternatives to closing. Mayor Sanderson said they had explored the idea, but the cost of operations would prove prohibitive for the city.

The Board of directors has explored the idea of School District 9 taking over the buildings because they set on school property, but they have found that the District does not have an interest.

So that leaves them with a final option of shutting the doors unless some citizens come forward with large donations that will allow them to continue to operate. So far they have found none that have made the offer for such contributions. Ruth Nelson challenged others to contribute and pledged that she would make periodic contributions in hopes that others would follow.

There is little time to make something happen and the entire community is well aware of that fact. The council and the staff at the Center are welcome to suggestions for options on keeping the center open.

Councilor Mitchell reported that another business is closing in Shady Cove. The shop just south of the bridge, Shady Kate’s is holding an inventory reduction sale and will close soon. Mayor Sanderson made mention of the Independent calling Shady Cove a ghost town in the last issue, offering that it was not a shock, but hopefully a “wake-up” call for the citizens of the city.

In other business, the council reviewed goals, both short and long term and the mayor said they had achieved most of those that are still viable. They will continue in this process and set newer goals. The discussion was cut short due to the time limits on council meetings.

Reports from police and fire departments showed lots of activity. One felon was apprehended and escaped only to return to the city. He was detained again and returned to jail.

Chief Edwards gave a report on fire and rescue activity, showing that the first quarter of 2017 was indeed a very busy time, compared to the past two years. More than half the department’s calls were in response to EMS calls and as would be expected, the higher incidences of calls were on the weekend days of Friday and Saturday. Half way through the year, the number of calls (586) puts the department on track for one of the higher call response during the past 10 years.

Council adjourned shortly after 8 p.m. and will reconvene on August 3 at 6 p.m.