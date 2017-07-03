Shannon O”Morris memorial bench

by

By Colby Andersen

For the Independent

Recently, the community of Eagle Point witnessed the tragic passing of Shannon O’Morris, a high school special Ed teacher. She was known for her great work at the school, helping students who were in need of special care. One Eagle Point High School student, Austin Stilwell, wanted to honor Mrs. O’Morris by building her a bench as a memorial.

When Stilwell heard of her passing, he saw the community in mourning and wanted to make a difference. “I saw the community in need… they were sad and I wanted them to be happy when they reflected on her. I donated the bench so people will remember what a positive influence she was when they see the bench.” Stilwell said. There is a quote on the bench that reads: “We have no special needs children, just children with special needs.” This was O’Morris’ philosophy. She was great with the special Ed students at the high school, and her work will forever be remembered.

When asked how he hopes the community will feel about the memorial, Stilwell said, “I hope they will remember her and how good she was.” Even though Stilwell didn’t know Mrs. O’Morris personally, he knew of her great work. She was very kind and loving with each of her students, and she will be missed. He built the bench at the school in woodshop, and it now sits on school grounds where students will see it and be reminded of her great work.