by

SHERIFF

7/14

Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 24, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Failure to appear for theft 3.

7/19

Amber Lyn Phillips, 28, E. Archwood, EP. Failure to appear for theft 2.

7/20

Derrick Ronald Van Dyke, 49, Patricia Ln, EP. Hit and run. Released on own recognizance.

Kelli Margaret Hernandez, 37, Fallbrook Ln, WC. Theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

7/21

William Thomas Hailey Jr, 66, Shadow Glen Rd, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving.

Joseph Lloyd Cozo, 47, Avenue G, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for disorderly conduct x 2 and trespassing 2 x 4.

Lydia Mae Davis, 26, Ball Rd, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Patrick Stevens Gibbs, 47, Train Ln, SC. Out of county warrant, failure to appear 2nd degree. Released due to overcrowding.

7/22

Jason Walter Jon Bates, 43, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Failure to appear and failure to pay for burglary 2.

Christopher John Raymon Miller, 27, Falcon St, WC. Possession of a stolen vehicle.

Joshua Christian Perez, 22, Cobleigh Rd, EP. Out of county warrant for theft 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Wyatt Lee Forgey, 25, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Failure to appear for DUII/alcohol. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Matthew Samuel Nelson, 29, Erickson Ave, SC. Interference with report and failure to appear for menacing. Released due to overcrowding.

7/23

Trenton Wagner Harlan, 41, Terr-mont St, WC. Failure to appear for DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on bail.

Kaidyn John Weigert, 19, Flanders St, WC. Failure to appear: Trespassing 2 x 2, theft 2, burglary 2, theft 3 x 6, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, disorderly conduct x 2, and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

7/24

Michael Thomas Daubenschmidt, 29, Hwy 62, SC. DUII/alcohol. Community Justice Work Center.

Abigail Pearl Thorne, 18, Aberdeen Ln, EP. Burglary 1 and theft 1. Released on own recognizance.

Neiko Scott Skogseth, 25, Atlantic Ave, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Justin Ray Kniffen, 31, Wilson Wy, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth.

7/25

Tome Leroy McReynolds, 57, Galls Creek Rd, GH. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Jordan Dale Agnew, 19, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Hit and run, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Danielle Raye Grigsbay, 34, Rogue River Dr, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and distribution of a controlled substance/meth.

Kashmir Lynn Rusk, 29, Dion Ct, SC. Reckless driving, endangerment, criminal mischief, driving while suspended, disorderly conduct, and harassment x 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

7/26

Natasha Marie Ford, 38, Northview Dr, EP. Assault 4 and harassment.

Lewis N Shreeve, 49, Kingfisher Ct, EP. Failure to appear for trespassing 1 and harassment. Released due to overcrowding.

Eric Tyrone Goodson, 36, 4th Ave, GH. Theft 1 x 2, conspiracy/forgery x 2, identity theft x 2, mail theft, and possession of a controlled substance/meth.