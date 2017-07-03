by

SHERIFF

6/22

Ricardo Daniel Batres-Escobar, 24, Falcon St, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin and failure to appear: Menacing, unlawful possession of a weapon/gun, theft 2 x 2, theft 3, ID theft, credit card theft, contraband, and possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2.

Brandon Allen Crum, 24, Antioch Rd, SV. Distribution of a controlled substance/heroin and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Ryan George Edward Friend, 24, Falcon St, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for DUII/alcohol.

6/23

Raven Justine Johnson, 25, Valley Meadows Dr, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, theft 2, failure to appear for theft 3 x 2, and failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/heroin and theft 1.

Brenda Marie Peterson, 52, Hwy 62, SC. Criminal mischief and theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

William Corey Mason, 40, White Tail Dr, EP. Giving false information/gun. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Robert Mitchell Nuckolls, 22, Avenue A, WC. Disorderly conduct 1. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

6/24

Jeffery Allen Michael Wright, 33, Sharon Wy, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Released due to overcrowding.

Christopher Lee Alexander, 31, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and disorderly conduct 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Brittney Lynn Jones, 21, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Failure to appear for ID theft x 3.

6/25

Ricky Alvin Spangle, 52, Teakwood Dr, EP. Assault 4, disorderly conduct 2, harassment, menacing, and endangerment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Joshua Steven Belanger, 36, Hwy 62, SC. Custody violation.

Adam James Hackworth, 38, Sherman Wy, EP. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Scott Raymond Burrill Martin, 23, Chevney Wy, SC. Out of county warrants: Failure to appear for theft 3 and criminal cite x 2. Assault 4 and menacing.

6/26

Christina Kathleen Olson, 33, Avenue G, WC. Theft 3. Released on own recognizance.

Russel Wayne Augustson, 52, Sardine Creek Rd, GH. Harassment. Home detention.

Kristopher Alan Baldwin, 28, Sommer Dr, SC. Parole violation for felony weapon possession.

David Russell Brown, 59, Antelope Rd, WC. Out of county warrant for failure to appear/contempt. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

6/27

Melody Gwen Bynum, 64, Agate Rd, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Monica Nicole Leventry, 37, Ave. of the Sun, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for theft 1 and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2 and driving while suspended.

Joseph Lloyd Cozo, 47, Avenue G, WC. Disorderly conduct 2 and parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

6/28

Daniel Alan Ryan, 41, Hwy 140, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Bradley Michael Gray, 44, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Cortney Diane Gibson, 22, Lampman Rd, GH. Theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Allen Larell Stansell, 29, Stevens Rd, EP. Failure to appear for escape 3, interference with a peace officer, and theft 2.

6/29

Matthew John Delco, 39, Falcon St, WC. Attempting to elude/vehicle, attempting to elude/foot, and failure to appear for theft 1, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, hit and run, reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.