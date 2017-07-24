by

SHERIFF

7/13

Cheryl Larvie, 29, Avenue G, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for reckless driving and attempting to elude/vehicle. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Hope Shenandoah Browning, 27, Division Rd, WC. Harassment, giving false information/criminal, and criminal mischief 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

John Viera Andrade, 23, 4th Ave, GH. DUII/alcohol, endangerment, assault 2, and assault 3 x 3.

Kevin Don Anderson, 47, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Wayne Allen Streight, 36, Antioch Rd, WC. Felony possession of a weapon and theft 1.

Tyson Lee Ceideburg, 26, Antelope Rd, WC. Identity theft and forgery 1.

7/14

Rikki Rachelle Hale, 30, Upper River Rd, GH. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Nancy Louise Olson, 62, Indian Creek Rd, SC. Disorderly conduct and parole violation for DUII/alcohol.

Philip Christopher Dreyer, 62, SC. DUII/alcohol and out of county warrant for failure to appear/disorderly conduct.

Cameron Cordell Allsop, 26, Highlands Dr, EP. Parole violation for theft 1.

Rohn Buttolph, 51, Stevens Rd, EP. Disorderly conduct. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 24, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Possession of a concealed weapon/gun, felony possession of a weapon, and parole violation for assault 3.

Gage Alaric Baumer, 24, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Randy Ray Doty, 46, Gladstone Ave, WC. Failure to appear for tampering with a witness. Released due to overcrowding.

7/15

Jason Kirk Mastoris, 35, Avenue E, WC. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, endangerment x 3, attempting to elude/vehicle, assaulting an officer x 2, driving while suspended, and resisting arrest. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Mallory Inez McNamer, 26, Antelope Rd, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear: Giving false information/criminal, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

7/16

Shane Allen Hutchinson, 31, 2nd Ave, GH. Menacing, harassment, and parole violation for criminal mistreatment.

Jose Santos Leal, 53, Jones Rd, WC. Harassment and menacing. Released on bail.

Javier Zamarripa, 25, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Parole violation for possession of a schedule 2 drug.

Isidro Rodriguez-Banuelos, 28, Kimberly Ct, WC. Failure to appear for DUII/alcohol. Released due to overcrowding.

Juan Pablo Tellez-Cabezas, 20, Antelope Rd, WC. Parole violation for assault 4.

Megan Elizabeth Sills, 23, Avenue H, WC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, burglary 1, theft 3, ID theft, and credit card.

Heather Ann Anderson, 39, Bigham-Brown Rd, EP. Failure to appear for disorderly conduct.

7/17

Steven Sutton, 22, Flower St, SC. Reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Andrew Christopher Fleetwood, 33, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Parole violation for custodial interference, burglary 2, and theft 1 x 2.

Michael Raymond Gundlach, 57, Church St, SC. Parole violation for sex abuse 2 and failure to appear for theft 3.

Matthew Allan Hill, 36, Kelso St, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Jesse Lee Jeska, 36, Hudspeth Ln, SC. Parole violation for felony weapon possession.

Jesus Hipolito Salinas, 34, Division Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

7/18

James Michael Saragoza, 31, E. Archwood Dr, EP. Parole violation for ID theft and fugitive/CA.

Justin Paul Sheile, 32, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Failure to appear for theft 3 and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Michael Raymond Gundlach, 57, Church St, SC. Parole violation for custodial interference.

Eric Wade Hodges, 40, Elk Creek Rd, Trail. Failure to appear for contempt/non-support. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Nicole Leann Helling, 26, Falcon St, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Chad Michael Heppner, 41, Meadow Ln, EP. Burglary 2, trespassing 2, criminal mischiedf 1,criminal mischief 3 x 3, theft 2, theft of service, and disorderly conduct 2.