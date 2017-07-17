Sheriff report

by

SHERIFF

7/6

Bruce James Birdwell, 32, Terr-mont St, WC. Failure to appear for DUII/alcohol.

7/7

Joe Randall Thompson, 24, 2nd St, GH. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

7/8

Michael Sean Padilla, 30, Elder Mill Rd, Trail. Failure to appear for theft 1. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

7/9

Donald Raymond Wilson, 44, Chevney Wy, SC. Parole violation for contempt of non-support. Sentence served.

Lehman Louis Adams III, 23, Loper Ln, Trail. Failure to appear for contempt of a restraining order. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Melissa Renea Peck, 19, 1st St, Prospect. Possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Jed Randall Burns, 33, Leafwood Dr, EP. Harassment. Released due to overcrowding.

7/10

Amber June Williams, 29, Thunder Head Ave, WC. Failure to appear for theft 3.

Daniel Timothy Garay, 25, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Telissa Lynn Phelps, 30, Hwy 62, Trail. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/oxycodone and giving false information.

Andrew Christopher Fleetwood, 33, Old Ferry Rd, SC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 31, S. Buchanan Ave, EP. Contempt violation of a no-contact order, interference with a peace officer, and out of county warrant for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

7/11

Sean Matthew Collins, 50, Shiloh Rd, WC. Harassment. Released on own recognizance.

Kay Frances Andrejeski, 66, Red Blanket Rd, Prospect. Harassment. Released on own recognizance.

Steven Michael Stone, 43, Hannon Rd, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Andrea Dorothy Wilkinson, 29, Rogue River Dr, SC. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and criminal mischief. Released on own recognizance.

Ryan Del Stratton, 39, Jones Rd, WC. Failure to appear for contempt/non-support.

Jake Cody Compton, 27, Sarah Park Cr, EP. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Christian Joseph Raymond Fort, 27, Kingston Cr, WC. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Bowen Anthony Scott Walker, 23, Danconia Dr, Trail. Failure to appear for trespassing 1. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Kurtis Neil Knutson, 30, Old Stage Rd, GH. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and possession of a controlled substance/cocaine.

7/12

Sam Edward Smith Jr, 44, Gladstone Ave, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth an parole violation for burglary 2.

Brittany Leann Bee, 25, 27th St, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, failure to appear and failure to pay for theft 1 x 3, and out of county warrant for possession of a controlled substance/hereoin.

Terry Ray Sparks, 56, Brophy Rd, SC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

James Edward Clark, 22, Corey Rd, WC. Assault 4, interference with report, and harassment.

Ricky Herrera, 26, Avenue A, WC. Failure to appear for coercion and menacing.

Dominique Ashton Esqueda, 24, Avenue A, WC. Parole violation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

7/13

Earl Richard Shamblin III, 36, Glass Ln, WC. Conspiracy, trafficking (altered VIN), conspiracy/unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x 3, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x 3.