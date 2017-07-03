by

The Lost Villages of Lost Creek Lake

Memories with Bud Gillespie

Dennis Ellingson

Bud with his parents, Ray and Ella Ann and two brothers, Ray Jr. the older and younger brother Don, lived in the area starting in 1946 and at Flounce Rock Ranch plus other places in the area. His fondest memories are of his youth, hanging out on the Peyton bridge which they lived near up on the north end just off Lewis Road. Often those that remember Ray Jr. refer to him as Deloy, this was his middle name. Sadly, Bud informed me, Ray Deloy Gillespie recently passed away.