The Lost Villages of Lost Creek Lake

Photos from the Hand Drawn Map

Dennis Ellingson

Last time I told you about the hand drawn map that includes 27 color photographs. 26 of these photos show life along the Rogue River and the Laurelhurst and McLeod area before the dam. The photographs seem to be taken in an area upstream from the buildings and bridge of McLeod but before Lost Creek meets the river. Most of the photographs seem to date from the early 1960’s. The 27th photograph is actually more; it is a post card of a totem pole which graced the entrance into Uncanny Canyon. This attraction was similar to the famous Vortex in Gold Hill. Uncanny Canyon’s location would be approximately down in the lake in the area of the Takelma Boat Launch.