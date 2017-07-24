by

The Lost Villages of Lost Creek Lake

Old Crater Lake Hwy and the Evergreen Ranch – Part One

Dennis Ellingson

As we all know Highway 62 is a scenic highway especially from Eagle Point on North. From the bridge just after Casey State Park to Peyton Bridge is a very pretty drive but built for a quick trip to Prospect. The old Crater Lake Highway was another story; it was a very “twisty-turny” road that made you travel it more like you were out for a Sunday drive. There are still lengthy sections of the road that still exist today that you can walk. After the lake level drops in the summer a large section of it comes up out of the water and can be accessed at a few spots off Lewis Road. But perhaps the most scenic section is a little curve in the road just before you get to the Evergreen Ranch house coming from the south. This section is obscured from the road and easy to miss but it is just across the street from the house. This little section gives you a feel of what it must have been like to travel this road way back when. What I have heard numerous times as I have done my research that the old Crater Lake Highway was a very scenic drive and one to be appreciated for its beauty through the forests, fields and farmlands. The river is always to your right and the great forest and meadows to your left.

On this little section, if you will walk it, there is a surprise. At the midway point and off to your right, you will see signs of civilization buried under a new forest. Someone built a rock wall out of carefully placed round river rocks. I can’t imagine the work that must have gone into that project. If you look a little deeper into the forest you can see large chunks of concrete foundation making you aware that there was once a house here. It would have been the neighboring house of the Evergreen Ranch house.

Bud Gillespie remembers this place. It was his family home for a time. His parents worked hard and did many kinds of jobs but it was some while before they were able to buy their own place. This house and a few acres were part of the then existing Evergreen Ranch. The Dey family sold this house and section to the Gillespies giving them their first home of their own.

One of the most recognizable sites on Lewis Road is the old farm house that was originally The Evergreen Ranch. This ranch came into existence with the deeding of 80 acres from William Overton Vaughn to his daughter “Lizzie” Vaughn Knighten. She was married to Charles Knighten. He, however was killed in a bizarre accident at home. The ranch has gone through a number of sales and owners over the years. During the 1940’s and 50’s Bud Gillespie remembers the Billingsly family owning it and then for a lengthy period, it then being owned by Mark and Ruth Dey. Recently it has been called Roe’s Roost.