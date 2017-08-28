by

Robert Gordon Burns

1923-2017

Robert Gordon Burns age 93, from Prospect, OR passed away on July 13, 2017 in Medford, Oregon.

He was born Nov. 4, 1923 in Ashland, OR to Dona Wright Burns and Raymond Lafayette Burns.

After graduating from Central Point High School, he served in the navy.

He worked in the woods for forty years.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Burns of Prospect, OR. Survived by his sons: Mike (Shirley) of Lodi, CA, Gordon (Lynda) of Weaverville, CA, Rory of Bremen, Georgia, James of Hilo, Hawaii. Step-daughters: Sally Wickham of Eugene, OR, Nancy Rawford of Portland, Ann Bean of Prospect, OR. Grandchildren- 12, Great-grandchildren-15, Great- great grandchildren-5

Predeceased by: Parents- Dona & Raymond Burns, Brother-Dale, Son- Bruce

A celebration of life will be held Sept. 2, 2017 at the Shady Point Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 2:30 p.m. 14611 Hwy 62.

Kip B. Christensen passed away June 18, 2017 at home in Trail, Oregon. He was born May 20, 1949, in Lincoln, NB to Dorothy and Arved Christensen, raised and educated in Marin County, CA. He then joined the Army and served for 3 years. Kip moved to Medford, OR then settled in Trail, OR.

He had a passion for artifact hunting. He also enjoyed the game of golf and was active in both dart and pool leagues. Close friend, Doug Webster, had this to share…Kip had a unique energy and outlook toward life, his friends and his loved ones. He had a special feeling for animals and a keen awareness and understanding of nature, which made him an avid outdoorsman. Loyalty, honesty, and generosity were attributes that he carried and practiced for his entire life. He always clearly stated sense of fair play and justice, were such that, you always knew where you stood with Kip. He was a perfectionist in his professional life and his personal pursuits, always applying diligence and integrity to all things he undertook. He will be greatly missed. RIP

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Arved Christensen. He is survived by his siblings; Kandy Christensen, Kris Filleau (Steve), nephew Cooper and niece Emily Filleau, and three half-siblings. Per Kips request there will be no services.

In remembrance of Kip, we ask that you always “keep your windows clean”!