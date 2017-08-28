by

Robert Leo Damon

June 30, 1953 – August 24,2017

Robert Leo Damon, 64, passed away August 24,2017. He was born June 30, 1953 in Baker, Oregon to Robert & Annie Damon.

Robert graduated from Crater High School, Class of 1971. Then attended College at Oregon State University where he majored in Animal Science. He graduated from OSU in 1975 with a Bachelors of Animal Science Degree.

Robert worked in the banking industry for 40+ years.

Robert is the Past President of Jackson County Stockmen Association, active supporter of the FFA & 4H program. His hobbies included, Team Roping & Golfing. He loved to watch the grandkids compete in sports and 4-H. He was so proud of his sons and all his grandkids! His grandkids were definitely his greatest treasure.

Survived by Wife, Melissa Damon; 2 Sons, Richard Damon (Katrina) Robert Damon (Sarah); 5 Grandchildren, Mac, Kane, Cole, Ty & Annie; Brother, David Damon (Leslie); Sister, Elizabeth Damon. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert & Annie Damon.

A family graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m., Friday, September 1, 2017 at Siskiyou Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Perry’s Arena 11099 Hwy 140 Eagle Point, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to form a scholarship fund may be made to Bobby Damon Memorial Fund, Attention: Gary Bedell, Washington Federal, 891 O’Hare Parkway, Medford, OR 97504