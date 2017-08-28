Around the House

by

Red, White and True

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

I moved from Syracuse, New York, a mid-sized city, to Eugene, Oregon, a little burg of 35,000. From a city neighborhood and an old, three story brick school to a one-level suburban school a mere three years old. The North Eugene Highlanders, particularly the eleventh graders, welcomed me, an oddity. I dressed differently, talked with a nasal Central New York accent, and lived life by a different code. Had my schoolmates been of a meaner ilk, it would have been a rough ride.

I’ve attended every reunion save one, the year a New York nephew had the audacity to get married the same weekend. High school reunions are fodder for sociologists: at the ten-year mark, everyone reverts to their teenage selves; at the twentieth, all are busy with careers, kids, divorces, and the need to impress. By number thirty, the masks drop—we’ve all been there, done that, it’s time to be real. The women who swore they wouldn’t attend until they lost x-number of pounds give up and show up. At least they’re still recognizable. By then, many men have traded a full head of hair for a full belly.

This year’s reunion, a number I shall not reveal, proved once more the character of that group of Highlanders. Some high school friendships survived, while new ones have blossomed. We send texts, emails, cards, our thoughts and prayers when one of us goes through chemo, the loss of a spouse or other versions of tough stuff.

Instead of tales of ailments, we were invited to showcase our hobbies or accomplishments, be it woodworking, knitting, writing (we have a few authors among us), food, garden art. As I looked around, I wondered at other statistics. Who had the greatest successes, who the greatest devastations? Who boasts the record number of marriages? (I know one who claims six husbands.) Who has the most dire health issues? These are facts not to flaunt, but to share in conversation. And converse we did—over hamburgers, pinwheel sandwiches, pizza. Over water, soda, wine or beer.

Some say they’d never attend a reunion, perhaps with good reason. I count myself fortunate, however, to hang out every ten years, and now every five as we age, (and even yearly for a one-night pizza feast) with people who cared when I so desperately needed their caring. For folks who represent roots. For the red and white folks who were and are, true.