The Butte Falls Active Club celebrated another successful year of events and fundraising. We enjoyed the benefits of our community members collaboratively working together to provide wholesome, quality events for Butte Falls residents and guests. The Butte Falls Active Club would like to thank our sponsors including Norling Lumber, Ron Hailicka Equipment, Inc, The Sugar Pine, Dutch Bros, and Two J’s Resources. A special thank you to the many parents and community members that helped out this year with their time and other donations. With a new year coming up, we are looking forward to some exciting new events, including our first crab feed. We are starting a new year as the Butte Falls Active Club and our first meeting will be on September 13th at 7pm at the Community Center. We will be discussing the upcoming events and choosing the group or student project we will be sponsoring. If you would like to weigh in on these subjects, please attend. Children welcome.