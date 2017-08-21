Eagle Point Street Dance

by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

Good food, good company, plenty of seating, a large crowd and perfect weather. How else could you describe the street dance on Main Street Eagle Point on August 12?

Hot August nights it wasn’t, the weather turned out a very balmy 80 or so degrees, which is just about right for the Rogue Valley during the middle of summer. The band played and youngsters danced and people ate hot dogs and other barbequed delicacies and everyone had a good time. We even had guests from Showa Japan who enjoyed the show and the hometown entertainment.

Jim Beluchi even showed up later in the evening to the delight of the crowd.

Many folks remember last year, when the temperatures were well up in the 90s, making it difficult to enjoy an evening of music and dance. This year was absolutely perfect. Following a string of 100+ degree days, Saturday turned cooler, allowing the crowd to enjoy a very delightful evening.

Hopefully, the city officials have placed an order for more of the same for next year. This was a very entertaining and pleasant event.