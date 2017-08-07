Fire Awareness

by

FD3 is trying to build awareness on fire personnel and fire prevention through a fun #FD3LOVE bracelet competition that runs now, through mid September. We have ordered 7000 #FD3LOVE bracelets for distribution this summer and we are encouraging everyone to get their hands on one of these bracelets (stop by a station, grab one from an engine crew, or join us at an event), take a “selfie” and upload it to our District Facebook Page (@JCoFD3). At the end of September, we will have a board choose a selfie winner to come and dine with the crew of their choice.

We will be featuring a new crew (A, B and C shift) each week so the community will get to know the faces of our District. We will also be hosting an event with SoHumane on August 8th at 9AM (at the White City Station. 8383 Agate Road, White City) to discuss hot weather/pet safety. SoHumane will be bringing some furry friends to the Station, and firefighters will be on site to help the community understand how they can protect their 4-legged friends. This will be the next BIG event the public can attend to get one of the bracelets.

Again, you can stop by any station or stop one of the crews and ask for one when they are around town; they are all outfitted with 100’s on their engines.

Help support #FD3LOVE this summer and build awareness on fire safety!