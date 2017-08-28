by

Herbs and Wild Edibles

"Unexpected Greens"

Dennis Ellingson

What’s these you might ask? (See included photo). You may have discovered, like I have, that growing our favorite leafy greens like Kale and Chard are hard to do in our summer heat. Same seems to go for much of the lettuces we like, and spinach, forget about it. These are all “cool season” crops that do great in the late winter through spring and then started again in the fall.

These are Collard Greens and I just picked a mess of ‘em. If you are from down south then you probably know your Collards. Collard Greens are a standard for southern style cooking and here might be the reason why. They tolerate the heat unlike other leafy greens. The heat, the smoke, the lack of rain did nothing to stop mine from growing, in fact they prospered. I grew them in an old wine barrel and a little afternoon shade. That all seemed to help.

Collard Greens come from the same family as Cabbage, Broccoli and Kale; Brassica oleracea. This family of plants has so many herbal or medicinal and nutritional benefits. Having a helping or two a day may do amazing things for you.

Not only are they rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, they may keep you from a heart attack or a stroke. They are great for keeping your digestive system fined tuned. They are high in Vitamin C so essential for bones. They are considered an anti-cancer vegetable. They may be effective in helping one deal not only with Diabetes Type One but Two as well.

You might sleep better at night. Your skin might look better or younger. They might fight off the blues and they help in reducing inflammation. Inflammation is one of our biggest issues when it comes to staying healthy.

So, how do you prepare these things? Like many leafy greens, they can be eaten raw. The flavor is pretty sharp, like cabbage. Down south they boil them down because the leaves are quite fibrous. A traditional recipe would be to throw a ham hock in with the greens and cook them down for good long time.

I am not a big ham hock fan so I like to cook them with a whole chopped onion, in chicken or vegetable stock, lots of salt and pepper and some lemon juice. I may throw in some precooked uncured bacon or uncured sausage to add flavor. I cook them on a low boil for up to an hour or you can start them in the crock pot and by the end of the day, you are set.

What I like is the fact that our hot summer climate doesn’t bother the growing of them. Admittedly, they are better in the cool season as far as flavor but when you want your leafy greens Collards is the way to go.