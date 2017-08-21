Lake Creek Grange supports youth

by

The Lake Creek Grange helped support the 2016-17 Lake Creek K-5 School’s Little Gardener Program. As a result of the Grange donation, each student planted seeds in a pot for Valentine Day, made a succulent garden in a cup for Mother’s Day, and planted a marigold in a boot for Father’s Day. To thank the Grange, students made little succulent planter centerpieces for the Grange’s Mother’s Day breakfast. The centerpieces went home with mothers who attended.

A photo album documents the children’s activities so that all Lake Creek Grange members can see what their support has accomplished.

Awareness of the Lake Creek Grange and Lake Creek School connection has had a ripple effect. Several breakfast attendees have donated pots and plants to the Little Gardener Program. Plans for the 2017-18 school year again supported by the Grange will include projects that teach Little Gardeners gardening techniques and spread the word with take home gifts.