“Molly’s Mistake”

This is a work of fiction, inspired by a presentation recently given. However, it is an event that could and may take place in Oregon every day.

Yes, her first mistake was that, a mistake. She shared that error in a moment of young passion with a boy named Seth. This mistake could have turned out to be more of a blessing than the 15 year old girl realized.

It was her second mistake that she would carry, in a deep grief, for the rest of her life. Now here she was in this cold, sterile room. There were others as well but they all wore surgical masks. She was the only one lying down but there was no rest in it. She was cold, scared and shaking so badly she thought she might be sick. One person held her hand and sought to calm her down. She was exposed to those in the room in a way she could never imagine.

Those that she loved the most, her parents, her sister, her best friends and even Seth were not with her. This was a secret act that she hoped no one would ever know about. God, of course, knew, but she shuddered to think about that.

The frightening and painful procedure did not last long and the harrowing long minutes came to an end. Soon she was dressed back in her school clothes and out the door of the sterile building. She had stopped shaking but she felt numb and disoriented. She just wanted to get back to normal and forget that place and the experience as quickly as she could.

For some days, though, she felt ill but tried to put on a normal expression and pretended that nothing happened and that she just had a little tummy ache. Soon that subsided to and after a while she physically felt fine again. But she would always feel different.

Late at night, it was hard to sleep. She thought of the “what ifs”: What if Seth and she had been more careful? What if she had just gone to her parents when the home pregnancy test showed positive? What if she had just said “No” to the school nurse who privately counseled her? What if she had just ran from the horrible, sterile building she went to one day right after school? But, she reasoned this was her secret and no one needed to know, certainly those that she cared about.

Or would they know? She would not tell Seth and, actually, she just really didn’t want to see him anymore. He didn’t understand why she just seemed to be avoiding him. But, hey, there were other girls. For a few weeks, her best friend, Brittany, sensed that something was wrong with her GFF but after a while that dissipated and Molly was back to her old self . . . mostly.

She was glad that her parents did not know. She could not imagine trying to talk about this with them. Besides, she echoed to herself, ‘it was her body and her choice’. Somehow, though, those words brought no comfort.

To be continued

Copyright Dennis Ellingson 2017