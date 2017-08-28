by

New District 3 Fire Chief Attends EP City Council

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

Robert Horton, new District 3 Fire Chief, presented the district’s six-month report at the Eagle Point City Council’s August 22 meeting. Horton, a native of Las Vegas, spent nearly 17 years with that city’s Fire & Rescue, serving as firefighter, firefighter/paramedic, captain and assistant fire chief. He brings both academic qualifications and on-the-job successes to his new position. Bob and his wife Jennie enjoy hiking, obstacle racing, golf and relaxing to local music. The report shows improvement in urban, suburban and rural incidents, with the greatest in the suburban area due to the new Table Rock station. Some of District 3’s personnel are currently elsewhere, due to the summer fire season.

When asked about the status of the street improvement program, Public Works Director Rob Miller announced that with the completion of this summer’s projects, all the streets designated in poor or very poor condition will have been brought up to acceptable levels. Joe Kellerman, City Attorney, offered high praise to the city for accomplishing as much as it did for as little money as possible.

The council approved the selection of Century West Engineering as consultant for engineering services on Linn Road improvements. Dreams of the project go back several years, and all are impatient to get things going. Adding a note of caution, Mike Bull, Project Manager, noted that the improvements cross Buchanan Ditch. The ditch is actually a stream, which means there are environmental requirements. Bull said his company would push things along to the best of its ability, but made no promises because of working with those regulatory agencies.

Council President Ruth Jenks commented that the recent street dance was the best ever, and others joined her in thanking staff for their hard work and fine accomplishments.

The next council meeting is on August 29, at 7:00.