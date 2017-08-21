Obituaries

by

August 4, 1968 – August 14, 2017

Tracy Colleen Anderson, 49, passed away August 14, 2017. She was born August 4, 1968, in Medford, Oregon to Ron and Jennifer Anderson.

A graduate of Eagle Point High School, Tracy worked as a hair dresser.

Tracy was a member of the Jackson County Cattlewomen, as well as the Antelope Beef 4-H Club leader. Her hobbies included kids 4-H, bunco, reading, holiday decorating and friends.

Survivors include her parents, Ron and Jennifer Anderson; sisters, Molly (Brett) McGiffin and Amy Anderson; grandmother, Joan Nevin; uncles, Rick (Linda) Anderson and Jim (René) Nevin; aunts, Paulette (Rick) Engstrand, Donna (Jim) White, and Ann Manlove; great-aunt, Bonnie Anderson; nieces, Kayla and Rylee McGiffin; cousins, Wynn and Fiona Nevin; Creighton and Brandt Nevin; Shawn, Jasmine, Sofie, and Ayden Leary; Marti Anderson, and Jodi, Steve, Sydney, Rikki, and Alex Baldwin, Christie, Tessla and Jessie Moreland, Dan (Theresa) Cody, Dillon, Colton Schleigh; and many more extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Bud Nevin and Don and Cora Anderson; and uncle, Denny Nevin.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tracy Anderson Memorial Fund, Attention: Gary Bedell, Washington Federal, 891 O’Hare Parkway, Medford, OR 97504.