POLICE

7/25

Gage Ponder, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.

Natasha Marie Ford, 38, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

7/26

Christopher Kniffen, EP. Cited for prohibited camping.

Emily Myers, Trail. Cited for failure to carry proof of insurance and failure to obtain registration.

7/27

Sarah Lynn Moore, 32, EP. Arrested for assault 4. Lodged JCJ.

7/28

Amanda Ribal, EP. Cited for speed violation, 45/25 and warned for failure to carry proof of insurance.

Nichole Denise Hanson, 31, CP. Arrested (Alta Vista) on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for absconding from work release/UD meth. Lodged JCJ.

7/29

Trevor Boyd Westfall, 32, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

7/30

Michael Fowler, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and operating without required lighting equipment.