POLICE
7/25
Gage Ponder, EP. Cited for driving while suspended.
Natasha Marie Ford, 38, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.
7/26
Christopher Kniffen, EP. Cited for prohibited camping.
Emily Myers, Trail. Cited for failure to carry proof of insurance and failure to obtain registration.
7/27
Sarah Lynn Moore, 32, EP. Arrested for assault 4. Lodged JCJ.
7/28
Amanda Ribal, EP. Cited for speed violation, 45/25 and warned for failure to carry proof of insurance.
Nichole Denise Hanson, 31, CP. Arrested (Alta Vista) on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for absconding from work release/UD meth. Lodged JCJ.
7/29
Trevor Boyd Westfall, 32, EP. Arrested for assault 4 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.
7/30
Michael Fowler, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and operating without required lighting equipment.