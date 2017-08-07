POLICE

August 7, 2017 by

POLICE

 

7/25

Gage Ponder, EP.  Cited for driving while suspended.

Natasha Marie Ford, 38, EP.  Arrested for assault 4 and harassment.  Lodged JCJ.

7/26

Christopher Kniffen, EP.  Cited for prohibited camping.

Emily Myers, Trail.  Cited for failure to carry proof of insurance and failure to obtain registration.

7/27

Sarah Lynn Moore, 32, EP.  Arrested for assault 4.  Lodged JCJ.

7/28

Amanda Ribal, EP.  Cited for speed violation, 45/25 and warned for failure to carry proof of insurance.

Nichole Denise Hanson, 31, CP.  Arrested (Alta Vista) on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for absconding from work release/UD meth.  Lodged JCJ.

7/29

Trevor Boyd Westfall, 32, EP.  Arrested for assault 4 and harassment.  Lodged JCJ.

7/30

Michael Fowler, EP.  Cited for driving uninsured and operating without required lighting equipment.

Filed Under: News